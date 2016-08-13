版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:18 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group C result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Sung Ji-Hyun (Korea) beat Delphine Lansac (France) 21-13 21-14 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Sung Ji-Hyun (Korea)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Xiaoyu Liang (Singapore) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Delphine Lansac (France) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Xiaoyu Liang (Singapore) v Delphine Lansac (France) (1235) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐