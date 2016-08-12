版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group B results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
4-Jung Kyung-Eun/Shin Seung-Chan (Jung K E/Shin S C)           beat Luo Ying/Luo Yu (Luo Y/Luo Y)               21-10 21-14 
Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Rytter Juhl/Pedersen) beat Eva Lee/Paula Lynn Obanana (Obanana/E. Lee) 21-9 21-6   
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jung K E/Shin S C (Korea)      2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Luo Y/Luo Y (China)            2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Pedersen/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
4. E. Lee/Obanana (U.S.)          2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jung K E/Shin S C (Korea) v Rytter Juhl/Pedersen (Denmark) (1855)  
Luo Y/Luo Y (China)       v Obanana/E. Lee (United States) (2230)

