版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 07:41 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group C results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
3-Nitya Krishinda Maheswari/Greysia Polii (Polii/Maheswari) beat Heather Olver/Lauren Smith (Olver/Smith)      21-10 21-13 
Kah Mun Vivian Hoo/Khe Wei Woon (Woon/Hoo)                  beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Tse Y S/Poon L Y) 21-15 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. K.M. Hoo/K.W. Woon (Malaysia)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
1. Maheswari/Polii (Indonesia)         2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
3. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
3. Olver/Smith (Britain)               2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Polii/Maheswari (Indonesia) v Woon/Hoo (Malaysia)                 (1235)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Olver/Smith (Great Britain) v Tse Y S/Poon L Y (Hong Kong, China) (0005)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐