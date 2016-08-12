版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group D results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
2-Tang Yuanting/Yu Yang (Yu Y/Tang Y T)    beat Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva) 21-14 21-11       
Chang Ye-Na/Lee So-Hee (Chang Y N/Lee S H) beat Johanna Goliszewski/Carla Nelte (Goliszewski/Nelte)  21-18 18-21 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Tang Y T/Yu Y (China)          2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Chang Y N/Lee S H (Korea)      2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
3. Goliszewski/Nelte (Germany)    2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
4. G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva (Bulgaria) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Yu Y/Tang Y T (China)          v Chang Y N/Lee S H (Korea)   (1100)  
G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva (Bulgaria) v Goliszewski/Nelte (Germany) (2330)

