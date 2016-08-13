版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) beat Nanna Vainio (Finland) 21-9 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                               P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Carolina Marin (Spain)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Nanna Vainio (Finland)     2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Carolina Marin (Spain) v Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) (2230) Rio de Janeiro

