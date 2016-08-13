版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 08:18 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group I results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group I result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea) beat Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) 21-11 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Ozge Bayrak (Turkey)      0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3. Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ozge Bayrak (Turkey) v Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) (1830) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐