Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group E results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Li Xuerui (China)         beat Lianne Tan (Belgium)    21-11 21-11       
Iris Wang (United States) beat Telma Santos (Portugal) 18-21 21-10 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Li Xuerui (China)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2.  Iris Wang (U.S.)        2 2 0 0 4 2 2   
3.  Telma Santos (Portugal) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
3=. Lianne Tan (Belgium)    2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Li Xuerui (China)    v Iris Wang (United States) (1855)  
Lianne Tan (Belgium) v Telma Santos (Portugal)   (2255)

