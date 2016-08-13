版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group P results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Karin Schnaase (Germany) beat Chloe Magee (Ireland) 21-14 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Wang Yihan (China)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Karin Schnaase (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Chloe Magee (Ireland)    2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wang Yihan (China) v Karin Schnaase (Germany) (1830) Rio de Janeiro

