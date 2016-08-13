版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group K results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group K results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) beat Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) 22-20 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia)             1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)            1 1 0 0 2 1 1   
3. Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) v Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) (1130) Rio de Janeiro

