UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group C results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heather Olver/Lauren Smith (Olver/Smith)                    beat Poon Lok Yan/Tse Ying Suet (Tse Y S/Poon L Y) 21-17 18-21 21-16 
3-Nitya Krishinda Maheswari/Greysia Polii (Polii/Maheswari) beat Kah Mun Vivian Hoo/Khe Wei Woon (Woon/Hoo)    21-19 21-19       
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Maheswari/Polii (Indonesia)         3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. K.M. Hoo/K.W. Woon (Malaysia)       3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
3. Olver/Smith (Britain)               3 1 0 2 2 5 1   
4. Poon L Y/Tse Y S (Hong Kong, China) 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

