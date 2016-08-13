版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Taerattanachai/Supajirakul) beat Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnappa (Gutta/Ponnappa) 21-17 21-15 
1-Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi (Matsutomo/Takahashi)                 beat Eefje Muskens/Selena Piek (Muskens/S. Piek)   21-9 21-11  
STANDINGS 
                                         P W D L F A Pts 
1. Matsutomo/A. Takahashi (Japan)        3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. Muskens/S. Piek (Netherlands)         3 2 0 1 4 3 2   
3. Supajirakul/Taerattanachai (Thailand) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
4. Gutta/Ponnappa (India)                3 0 0 3 1 6 0

