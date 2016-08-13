版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:10 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group G results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group G results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine) beat Lohaynny Vicente (Brazil) 21-13 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Saina Nehwal (India)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Lohaynny Vicente (Brazil) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Saina Nehwal (India) v Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine) (1155) Rio de Janeiro

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐