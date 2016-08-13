版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group J results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group J results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam) beat Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) 21-12 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)        1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
2. Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam)        2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) v Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) (1305) Rio de Janeiro

