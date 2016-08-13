版本:
2016年 8月 14日 星期日 05:10 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group I results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group I results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
OEzge Bayrak (Turkey) beat Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) 21-14 21-9 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Ozge Bayrak (Turkey)      1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea) v Ozge Bayrak (Turkey) (1940) Rio de Janeiro

