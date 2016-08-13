版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group M results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group M results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Michelle Li (Canada) beat Laura Sarosi (Hungary) 21-11 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1.  P.V. Sindhu (India)    1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Michelle Li (Canada)   1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Laura Sarosi (Hungary) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
P.V. Sindhu (India) v Michelle Li (Canada) (1415) Rio de Janeiro

