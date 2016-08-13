版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 07:11 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group N results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group N results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Natalya Perminova (Russia) beat Elisabeth Baldauf (Austria) 21-17 21-8 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan)       1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Natalya Perminova (Russia)  1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Elisabeth Baldauf (Austria) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei) v Natalya Perminova (Russia) (2330) Rio de Janeiro

