版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 07:15 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group A results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1-Carolina Marin (Spain) beat Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) 21-16 21-13 
STANDINGS 
                              P W D L F A Pts 
1. Carolina Marin (Spain)     2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Line Kjaersfeldt (Denmark) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Nanna Vainio (Finland)     2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐