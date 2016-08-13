版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Luo Ying/Luo Yu (Luo Y/Luo Y)                                  beat Eva Lee/Paula Lynn Obanana (Obanana/E. Lee)          21-14 21-15 
Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Rytter Juhl/Pedersen) beat 4-Jung Kyung-Eun/Shin Seung-Chan (Jung K E/Shin S C) 21-16 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Jung K E/Shin S C (Korea)      3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
2. Pedersen/Rytter Juhl (Denmark) 3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
3. Luo Y/Luo Y (China)            3 2 0 1 4 2 2   
4. E. Lee/Obanana (U.S.)          3 0 0 3 0 6 0

