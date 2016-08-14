版本:
2016年 8月 14日 星期日

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group H results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group H results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius) beat Wendy Chen (Australia) 21-16 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                                        P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius)           1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Wendy Chen (Australia)              2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)    
Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) v Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius) (0005) Rio de Janeiro

