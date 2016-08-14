版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 09:04 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles Group D results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva) beat Johanna Goliszewski/Carla Nelte (Goliszewski/Nelte) 21-14 21-19       
Chang Ye-Na/Lee So-Hee (Chang Y N/Lee S H)           beat 2-Tang Yuanting/Yu Yang (Yu Y/Tang Y T)             21-18 14-21 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Chang Y N/Lee S H (Korea)      3 3 0 0 6 2 3   
2. Tang Y T/Yu Y (China)          3 2 0 1 5 2 2   
3. G. Stoeva/S. Stoeva (Bulgaria) 3 1 0 2 2 4 1   
4. Goliszewski/Nelte (Germany)    3 0 0 3 1 6 0

