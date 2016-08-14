版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group D results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria) beat Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) 21-17 21-15 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1.  Kirsty Gilmour (Britain)     1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
1=. Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)    1 1 0 0 2 0 1   
3.  Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kirsty Gilmour (Great Britain) v Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria) (2230) Rio de Janeiro

