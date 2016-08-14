版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group K results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group K results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
10-Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia) 21-18 21-5 
STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)            2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
2. Jing Yi Tee (Malaysia)             2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Kristina Gavnholt (Czech Republic) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

