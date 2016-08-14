版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 20:20 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group L results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group L results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
4-Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) beat Yip Pui-yin (Hong Kong) 21-18 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)   2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Kati Tolmoff (Estonia)         2 1 0 1 2 3 1   
3. Yip Pui Yin (Hong Kong, China) 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

