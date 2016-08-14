版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group G results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group G results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine) beat 5-Saina Nehwal (India) 21-18 21-19 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine)  2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Saina Nehwal (India)      2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Lohaynny Vicente (Brazil) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

