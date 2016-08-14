版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 22:01 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group C results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group C results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
7-Sung Ji-Hyun (Korea) beat Xiaoyu Liang (Singapore) 21-17 21-11 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Sung Ji-Hyun (Korea)     2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Xiaoyu Liang (Singapore) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Delphine Lansac (France) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

