2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group J results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group J results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
6-Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) 21-12 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Nozomi Okuhara (Japan)        2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Thi Trang Vu (Vietnam)        2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Lindaweni Fanetri (Indonesia) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

