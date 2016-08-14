版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 01:29 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group M results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group M results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
9-P.V. Sindhu (India) beat Michelle Li (Canada) 19-21 21-15 21-17 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F A Pts 
1. P.V. Sindhu (India)    2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
2. Michelle Li (Canada)   2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
3. Laura Sarosi (Hungary) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

