中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 06:51 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group I results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group I results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
13-Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea) beat OEzge Bayrak (Turkey) 21-11 21-7 
STANDINGS 
                             P W D L F A Pts 
1. Bae Yeon-Ju (Korea)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Ozge Bayrak (Turkey)      2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Jeanine Cicognini (Italy) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

