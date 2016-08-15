版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 08:00 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group D results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group D results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria) beat 11-Kirsty Gilmour (Britain) 12-21 21-17 21-16 
STANDINGS 
                                P W D L F A Pts 
1. Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria)    2 2 0 0 4 1 2   
2. Kirsty Gilmour (Britain)     2 1 0 1 3 2 1   
3. Sabrina Jaquet (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

