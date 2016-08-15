版本:
Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group E results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Lianne Tan (Belgium) beat Telma Santos (Portugal) 21-16 21-18 
3-Li Xuerui (China)  beat Iris Wang (U.S.)        21-16 21-12 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D L F A Pts 
1. Li Xuerui (China)       3 3 0 0 6 0 3   
2. Iris Wang (U.S.)        3 2 0 1 4 4 2   
3. Lianne Tan (Belgium)    3 1 0 2 3 4 1   
4. Telma Santos (Portugal) 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

