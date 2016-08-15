版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 08:32 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group P results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group P results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
2-Wang Yihan (China) beat Karin Schnaase (Germany) 21-11 21-16 
STANDINGS 
                            P W D L F A Pts 
1. Wang Yihan (China)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Karin Schnaase (Germany) 2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Chloe Magee (Ireland)    2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐