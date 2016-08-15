版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 08:45 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group N results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group N results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
8-Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) beat Natalya Perminova (Russia) 21-12 21-9 
STANDINGS 
                               P W D L F A Pts 
1. Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan)       2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Natalya Perminova (Russia)  2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Elisabeth Baldauf (Austria) 2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐