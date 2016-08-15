版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 09:10 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles Group H results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles Group H results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
12-Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) beat Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius) 21-7 21-18 
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) 2 2 0 0 4 0 2   
2. Kate Foo Kune (Mauritius)           2 1 0 1 2 2 1   
3. Wendy Chen (Australia)              2 0 0 2 0 4 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐