2016年 8月 15日 星期一 23:52 BJT

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles quarterfinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark) beat Chang Ye-Na/Lee So-Hee (South Korea) 28-26 18-21 21-15 
2-Tang Yuanting/Yu Yang (China) beat 3-Nitya Krishinda Maheswari/Greysia Polii (Indonesia) 21-11 21-14        
4-Jung Kyung-Eun/Shin Seung-Chan (South Korea) beat Eefje Muskens/Selena Piek (Netherlands) 21-13 20-22 21-14 
1-Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) beat Kah Mun Vivian Hoo/Khe Wei Woon (Malaysia) 21-16 18-21 21-9

