版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 06:45 BJT

Olympics-Badminton-Women's singles last 16 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's singles last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
12-Porntip Buranaprasertsuk (Thailand) beat Mariya Ulitina (Ukraine) 21-14 21-16 
10-Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat 4-Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) 21-19 21-16       
6-Nozomi Okuhara (Japan) beat 13-Bae Yeon-Ju (South Korea) 21-6 21-7             
7-Sung Ji-Hyun (South Korea) beat Linda Zetchiri (Bulgaria) 21-15 21-12          
9-P.V. Sindhu (India) beat 8-Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) 21-13 21-15

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐