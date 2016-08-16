版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 23:10 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Badminton-Women's doubles semifinal results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic badminton women's doubles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Christinna Pedersen/Kamilla Rytter Juhl (Denmark) beat 2-Tang Yuanting/Yu Yang (China) 21-16 14-21 21-19   
1-Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) beat 4-Jung Kyung-Eun/Shin Seung-Chan (South Korea) 21-16 21-15

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐