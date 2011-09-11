Olympics-Argentina, Brazil qualify for London 2012 basketball

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 Argentina, Olympic
champions in 2004, and Brazil have qualified for the basketball
tournament at next year's London Games.
The South American rivals were due to meet in the final of
the Americas qualifying tournament in Mar del Plata on Sunday
having secured the two Olympic berths up for grabs by winning
Saturday's semi-finals.
The two teams join title holders the United States from the
Americas in London next year.
Argentina, bronze medalists at the 2008 Games in Beijing and
featuring several NBA players including San Antonio's Manu
Ginobili, had their work cut out to beat Puerto Rico 81-79.
"We'd have had to kill ourselves if we'd lost to Puerto Rico
playing at home. We were on the verge (of losing)," a relieved
Ginobili told reporters after Argentina's tight victory in the
Atlantic seaside resort.
Houston's Luis Scola with 27 points was Argentina's top
scorer in a rollercoaster game in which Puerto Rico led 48-40 at
halftime.
Argentina were 77-66 ahead with the clock on 33:30 only for
the island team to pull back to 79-79.
Brazil, now coached by Argentine Ruben Magnano who steered
the Argentines to their 2004 gold medal in Athens, overcame the
Dominican Republic 83-76.
The Brazilian team, who won bronze three times between 1948
and 1964, will be going to the Games for the first time since
1996 in Atlanta.
