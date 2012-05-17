REFILE-Olympics-Brazil names four NBA players to basketball squad

(Adds dropped letter to headline)
May 17 Leandro Barbosa and Nene of the National
Basketball Association (NBA) were included on Brazil's men's
basketball squad for the London Games despite having turned
their backs on the team for last year's qualyfying event.
Prior to the naming of the squad by Brazil's Argentine coach
Ruben Magnano on Thursday, there had been doubt as to whether
Barbosa, a guard with the Indiana Pacers, and Nene, a forward
with the Washington Wizards, would be included.
But Magnano, who steered his own country to the gold medal
at the Athens Games in 2004, told Reuters in an interview last
week that Brazil could not “afford to "close doors" and would
take the strongest team possible to London.
The pair missed last year's Americas qualifying tournament
where Brazil booked their ticket for London, the country's first
appearance at the Games in 16 years.
NBA centers Anderson Varejao of the Cleveland Cavaliers and
Tiago Splitter of the San Antonio Spurs were also named to the
list of 15 that will be cut to 12 for the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
Also included was U.S.-born guard Larry Taylor, who recently
obtained Brazilian nationality.
The squad will assemble on June 10 to prepare for the Games
where they have been drawn in Group B with 2008 Olympic silver
medallists Spain, hosts Britain, Australia and China.
Squad: Marcelo Huertas (Barcelona), Larry Taylor (Bauru),
Raulzinho (Lagun Aro BGC), Leandro Barbosa (Indiana Pacers),
Marcelo Machado, Caio Torres (both Flamengo), Marquinhos
(Pinheiro), Alex, Guilherme Giovannoni (both Brasilia), Anderson
Varejao (Cleveland Cavaliers), Tiago Splitter (San Antonio
Spurs), Rafael Hettsheimer (Zaragoza), Nene (Washington
Wizards), Ricardo Fischer (Sao Jose) and Ronald (Brasilia)
