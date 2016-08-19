版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 20日 星期六

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Basketball-Men's semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Serbia beat Australia 87-61 (16-5, 19-9, 31-24, 21-23) 
U.S. beat Spain 82-76 (26-17, 19-22, 21-18, 16-19)

