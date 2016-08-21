版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 00:25 BJT

Olympics-Basketball-Men's bronze medal match results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Spain beat Australia 89-88 (23-17, 17-21, 27-26, 22-24)

