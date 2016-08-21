版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 22日 星期一 04:32 BJT

Olympics-Basketball-Men's final results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
U.S. beat Serbia 96-66 (19-15, 33-14, 27-14, 17-23)

