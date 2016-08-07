版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 11:22 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group A results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Venezuela 62 Serbia 86   
China     62 U.S.   119  
Australia 87 France 66   
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.      1 1 0 119 62  2   
2. Serbia    1 1 0 86  62  2   
3. Australia 1 1 0 87  66  2   
4. France    1 0 1 66  87  1   
5. Venezuela 1 0 1 62  86  1   
6. China     1 0 1 62  119 1   
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia v Australia (1715)  
U.S.   v Venezuela (2200)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
France v China     (0130)

