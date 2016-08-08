版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 11:14 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group B results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Nigeria 66 Argentina 94  
Croatia 72 Spain     70  
Brazil  76 Lithuania 82  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Argentina 1 1 0 94 66 2   
2. Lithuania 1 1 0 82 76 2   
3. Croatia   1 1 0 72 70 2   
4. Spain     1 0 1 70 72 1   
5. Brazil    1 0 1 76 82 1   
6. Nigeria   1 0 1 66 94 1   
TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Spain     v Brazil  (1715)  
Lithuania v Nigeria (2200)  
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Croatia (0130)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐