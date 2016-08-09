版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group A results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
France 88  China     60  
U.S.   113 Venezuela 69  
Serbia 80  Australia 95  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.      2 2 0 232 131 4   
2. Australia 2 2 0 182 146 4   
3. Serbia    2 1 1 166 157 3   
4. France    2 1 1 154 147 3   
5. Venezuela 2 0 2 131 199 2   
6. China     2 0 2 122 207 2   
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia    v France (1715)  
Australia v U.S.   (2200)  
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Venezuela v China  (0130)

