UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group B results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Argentina 90 Croatia 82  
Lithuania 89 Nigeria 80  
Spain     65 Brazil  66  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Argentina 2 2 0 184 148 4   
2. Lithuania 2 2 0 171 156 4   
3. Brazil    2 1 1 142 147 3   
4. Croatia   2 1 1 154 160 3   
5. Spain     2 0 2 135 138 2   
6. Nigeria   2 0 2 146 183 2   
THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brazil    v Croatia   (1715)  
Nigeria   v Spain     (2200)  
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 FIXTURES (GMT)
Lithuania v Argentina (0130)

