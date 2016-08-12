版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 11:19 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group B results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Lithuania 81 Argentina 73  
Nigeria   87 Spain     96  
Brazil    76 Croatia   80  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Lithuania 3 3 0 252 229 6   
2. Argentina 3 2 1 257 229 5   
3. Croatia   3 2 1 234 236 5   
4. Spain     3 1 2 231 225 4   
5. Brazil    3 1 2 218 227 4   
6. Nigeria   3 0 3 233 279 3   
SATURDAY, AUGUST 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Argentina v Brazil    (1715)  
Spain     v Lithuania (2200)  
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Croatia   v Nigeria   (0130)

