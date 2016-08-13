版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 11:02 BJT

UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group A results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
France 96 Venezuela 56  
U.S.   94 Serbia    91  
China  68 Australia 93  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.      4 4 0 424 310 8   
2. Australia 4 3 1 363 312 7   
3. France    4 3 1 326 278 7   
4. Serbia    4 1 3 332 327 5   
5. Venezuela 4 1 3 259 363 5   
6. China     4 0 4 258 372 4   
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S.      v France    (1715)  
Australia v Venezuela (2200)  
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia    v China     (0130)

