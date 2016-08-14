版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group B results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Croatia   76  Nigeria   90     
Spain     109 Lithuania 59     
Argentina 111 Brazil    107 OT 
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Argentina 4 3 1 368 336 7   
2. Lithuania 4 3 1 311 338 7   
3. Spain     4 2 2 340 284 6   
4. Croatia   4 2 2 310 326 6   
5. Brazil    4 1 3 325 338 5   
6. Nigeria   4 1 3 323 355 5   
MONDAY, AUGUST 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Nigeria   v Brazil    (1715)  
Spain     v Argentina (2200)  
TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Lithuania v Croatia   (0130)

