UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group A results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group A results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Serbia    94  China     60  
Australia 81  Venezuela 56  
U.S.      100 France    97  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. U.S.      5 5 0 524 407 10  
2. Australia 5 4 1 444 368 9   
3. France    5 3 2 423 378 8   
4. Serbia    5 2 3 426 387 7   
5. Venezuela 5 1 4 315 444 6   
6. China     5 0 5 318 466 5

