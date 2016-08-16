版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Basketball-Men's Group B results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic men's basketball Group B results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Lithuania 81 Croatia   90  
Spain     92 Argentina 73  
Nigeria   69 Brazil    86  
STANDINGS 
             P W L F   A   Pts 
1. Croatia   5 3 2 400 407 8   
2. Spain     5 3 2 432 357 8   
3. Lithuania 5 3 2 392 428 8   
4. Argentina 5 3 2 441 428 8   
5. Brazil    5 2 3 411 407 7   
6. Nigeria   5 1 4 392 441 6

